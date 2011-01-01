CCB License #244383
Residential Roofing Installation, Repair & Maintenance Services
Before and after using Malarkey Vista AR in the color Natural Wood
At Malarkey, we’re a family business started here in the US in 1956. Our guiding principle is simple – build the shingles we want on our own homes – made better to last longer, and with the least environmental impact. Learn more at: www.malarkeyroofing.com
Malarkey shingles are engineered for performance. At the core of every shingle is NEX® Polymer Modified Asphalt Technology that uses polymers to rubberize shingles for all-weather flexibility, strength, and resilience. This technology provides industry-leading impact protection from hail and debris. It also creates more resilient, flexible shingles that better withstand temperature swings and weather extremes. Beyond the asphalt, Malarkey shingles have additional performance features. Specialized granules are offered that reduce smog, resist algae, or reflect sun light. The Zone ™ wide nailing area helps ensure shingles are properly fastened and effectively shed water. Six bonds of proprietary synthetic rubber adhesive (SEBS) seal shingles and block out wind and wind-driven rain.
Age and environmental factors can wreak havoc on your roof. Ignoring problems for too long can cause headaches down the road. Start with a free inspection today!
