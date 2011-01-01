Malarkey shingles are engineered for performance. At the core of every shingle is NEX® Polymer Modified Asphalt Technology that uses polymers to rubberize shingles for all-weather flexibility, strength, and resilience. This technology provides industry-leading impact protection from hail and debris. It also creates more resilient, flexible shingles that better withstand temperature swings and weather extremes. Beyond the asphalt, Malarkey shingles have additional performance features. Specialized granules are offered that reduce smog, resist algae, or reflect sun light. The Zone ™ wide nailing area helps ensure shingles are properly fastened and effectively shed water. Six bonds of proprietary synthetic rubber adhesive (SEBS) seal shingles and block out wind and wind-driven rain.